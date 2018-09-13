WATCH: Former DMK corporator hits woman at beauty salon, arrested by police

In a shocking incident captured in a CCTV camera, a man is seen hitting a woman with his leg and one of the other three women present at the spot tries to save her. (ANI)

In a shocking incident captured in a CCTV camera, a man is seen hitting a woman with his leg and one of the other three women present at the spot tries to save her. According to news agency ANI, the man in the footage is a former DMK Corporator, Selvakumar. He can be seen hitting a woman reportedly at a beauty salon in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur.

The violent incident happened on May 25, 2018. Selvakumar has been arrested by the police and the DMK has also suspended the leader from the primary membership of the party. In the video tweeted by ANI, four women can be seen and Selvakumar is thrashing one of them repeatedly even after several requests from other women to stop the act.

#WATCH Former DMK Corporator Selvakumar hits a woman at a beauty salon in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur. The incident took place on 25th May’ 18. He has been arrested by the police and has been suspended from primary membership of the party (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/B623qaLc0k — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

Moreover, this is not the first time that an incident of this nature has been reported where the representatives of common people have shown muscle power against those who have elected them. In March, an FIR was registered by the police when BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral allegedly thrashed and abused three women outside his residence in Rudrapur area of Uttarakhand.

In March this year, a Congress leader had thrashed a bus conductor in Bengaluru after his mobile phone was slipped from his hand when the conductor was trying to send one passenger to the front.

In June, MNS workers thrashed a manager at a multiplex in Pune while protesting the overpricing of food items sold on the multiplex premises.

In January, a BJP leader in Jharkhand slapped a District transport officer over the removal of a nameplate from his personal car. In the same month, a TMC youth leader in Hooghly assaulted a female student in the college premises. The incident happened in December 2017 but came to light only in January 2018.

In December 2017, Congress MLA from Dalhousie was caught on camera slapping a woman police constable.

In 2017, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit an Air India employee with his footwear. The issue was heavily politicised and debated.

In 2016, NCP leader Suresh Lad slapped a deputy collector and an employee of a firm over some issues related to land acquisition for a gas pipeline project.

In 2013, a group of Maharashtra MLAs beat up a policeman as he had fined an MLA for over speeding.