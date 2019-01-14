WATCH: Fire breaks out at Digambar Akhada in Kumbh Mela, no loss of life or injuries

The fire engulfed multiple tents and destroyed 12 camps. (ANI)

A massive fire broke out at one of the camps of Digambar Akhada in Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj. The camp of the Digambar Akhada caught fire after a cylinder blast. No loss of life or injuries has been reported. The fire started in one of the tents at Digambar Akhara but soon spread to other tents.

#WATCH Fire fighting operations underway at a camp of Digambar Akhada at #KumbhMela in Prayagraj after a cylinder blast. No loss of life or injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/qcbh8IPl5Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2019

The fire engulfed multiple tents and destroyed 12 camps. Multiple fire brigades were rushed to spot to carry out rescue operations. Fire fighting operations are currently underway.

Prayagraj: Fire fighting operations underway at a camp of Digambar Akhada at #KumbhMela; NDRF personnel also present at the site pic.twitter.com/XwVkZviG9e — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2019

SP Security informed that the fire has been contained and the area is being cleared now. The official confirmed that there has been no loss of life or injuries.