WATCH: Fire breaks out at Digambar Akhada in Kumbh Mela, no loss of life or injuries

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 1:33 PM

SP Security informed that the fire has been contained and the area is being cleared now. The official confirmed that there has been no loss of life or injuries.

The fire engulfed multiple tents and destroyed 12 camps.

A massive fire broke out at one of the camps of Digambar Akhada in Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj. The camp of the Digambar Akhada caught fire after a cylinder blast. No loss of life or injuries has been reported. The fire started in one of the tents at Digambar Akhara but soon spread to other tents.

The fire engulfed multiple tents and destroyed 12 camps. Multiple fire brigades were rushed to spot to carry out rescue operations. Fire fighting operations are currently underway.

