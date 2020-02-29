WATCH | Fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Tamil Nadu

Fire-fighting operation is currently underway, news agency ANI reported. In a 46-second video clip shared by ANI, a thick layer of smoke can be seen billowing out while fire-fighters were trying to douse the fire.
Tamil Nadu: A fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram area in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. Fire-fighting operation is currently underway, news agency ANI reported. In a 46-second video clip shared by ANI, a thick layer of smoke can be seen billowing out while fire-fighters were trying to douse the fire.
(More details awaited)
