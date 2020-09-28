WATCH: Farm bills protest turns violent in Delhi, Youth Congress workers set tractor on fire near India Gate

A video of the incident tweeted by news agency ANI shows a group of men unloading a tractor from a truck and then setting it on fire. (Photo source: ANI video grab)

The protest against farm bills turned violent on Monday with a group of workers of the Punjab Youth Congress setting a tractor ablaze near India Gate in central Delhi this morning. A group of around 15-20 people set fire to a tractor at Rajpath in the national capital, a PTI report said. The incident occured as part of widespread agitation against three farm bills cleared by the Parliament last week.

A video of the incident tweeted by news agency ANI shows a group of men unloading a tractor from a truck and then setting it on fire. The protesters can also be heard raising slogans of “Bhagat Singh amar rahe (Long live Bhagat Singh)” in the clipping.

#WATCH: Punjab Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi. A tractor was also set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/iA5z6WLGXR — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

“Around 15- 20 persons gathered here (India Gate) and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and a tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe is underway,” a Delhi Police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

The three bills cleared by the Parliament became law after receiving President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent on Sunday. The bills, dubbed anti-farmer by the Opposition, have triggered widespread protests across the country. After a call for Bharat Bandh on Friday, large-scale protests continued in Punjab and Haryana against the farm laws amid concerns that the reforms would eventually lead to abolition of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for farmers and leave them at the mercy of private sector companies for procurement of their produce.

The three bills include The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The passage of the bills saw the BJP lose its oldest ally in the form of the Shiromani Akali Dal which severed ties with the ruling NDA over its “anti-farmer” policies. Contrary to the Opposition’s claims, the government maintains that these bills will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price.