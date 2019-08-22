Watch: Embarrassment for Bihar Police as all 21 rifles fail to fire during Jagannath Mishra’s cremation

Guna fail to boom during cremation of former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra.

The Bihar Police was left embarrassed on Wednesday when the rifles meant to be fired in honour of former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra as he was being consigned to flames on at his native home in Supaul failed to fire. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and other dignitaries were present when Mishra’s mortal remains were cremated with full state honours at his ancestral village Balua Bazar in Supaul district.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed guns toted by 21 police personnel failed to fire a single shot when the cremation was taking place. The video shows one senior police official testing the guns of a couple of cops. He checked whether the weapons and the bullets have any life left by pulling the trigger.

In accordance with the tradition of state honours, a 21-gun salute is given to the departed soul. As the 21 policemen got ready to fire from their guns, none of the guns could actually fire. The policemen tried their best but not a single fire could be carried out.

The entire episode was recorded in the camera of local news channels and the visuals were aired thereafter, raising hackles at the police headquarters in Patna. Speaking to IANS, Supaul Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Chaudhary said: “We will initiate a probe in the matter and take action against the guilty persons”.

Watch video:

#WATCH Rifles fail to fire during the state funeral of former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, in Supaul. (21.8.19) pic.twitter.com/vBnSe7oNTt — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019



Mishra began his career as a professor of economics in Bihar University. He emerged as the most powerful Congress leader in Bihar in the 70s and 80s. His younger brother Lalit Narayan Mishra was killed in a bomb blast at Samastipur railway station on January 2, 1975. Jagannath Mishra was also present at the blast site, but survived. It was after this incident, Jagannath Mishra rose on the political horizon of Bihar and became the CM thrice — from 1975 to 1977; 1980 to 1983 and 1989 to 1990. He also became a union minister in the Narasimha Rao-led Congress government in the 90s.

He passed away on August 19 after prolonged illness. He was 82. Mishra was the last Congress chief minister of Bihar. He later quit the Congress and joined the NCP and then the JD(U). His son Nitish Mishra is a member of Nitish Kumar’s cabinet.