Watch: Elephants cause rampage on streets during Aarattu festival in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram

Dramatic visuals were seen on the streets of Kerala when a herd of elephants went rogue causing panic among the people. The incident was recorded in the city of Thiruvananthapuram when devotees were on the streets celebrating the festival of Aarattu. The incident was recorded earlier today when the elephants ran hurriedly towards a crowd on the streets.

In the video that went viral, it can be seen that the elephants ran due to the bursting of crackers. The elephants got scared and ran towards the crowd. However, it was the timely intervene by the mahout who managed to stop the elephants from causing damage to anyone. Thankfully, no there have been no reported damages to any life or property yet.

#WATCH Dramatic visuals of elephants running, causing panic among devotees during Aarattu Festival in Kerala's Thrivananthapuram earlier today. pic.twitter.com/zXl9jgTL7t — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

As seen in the video, the crowd managed to move out of the way as quickly as they could. This allowed the elephants to have enough space and helped the mahouts to stop the elephants from causing any damage. Soon, after the elephants stopped, the mahouts calmed the animals.

It is common during Arattu festival to have a procession on the streets. Arattu Festival stars off with Kodiyettu (Flag Hoisting) on Karthika day. The festivities end Arattu on Uthram day (the next auspicious day). It is during this grand procession when five caparisoned elephants are seen walking with the procession where they are decked with ornaments.