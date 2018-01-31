Watch: Eggs thrown at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during event at Balasore, woman detained

Eggs were thrown at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during an event in Balasore.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik witnessed an untoward incident when a woman pelted eggs at the stage while he was addressing an event in Balasore. The eggs, however, did not hit the Chief Minister. The woman has been detained.

#WATCH: Woman threw eggs on CM Naveen Patnaik during an event in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/2nwWzsH3nj — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the Chief Minister addressing a gathering at the event, surrounded by a group of men. A few moments later, eggs are seen flying towards the stage where the CM was addressing the gathering from.

The woman has been detained by the police.

More details are awaited.