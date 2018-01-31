Watch: Eggs thrown at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during event at Balasore, woman detained

​​ ​
A woman allegedly threw eggs at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while he was addressing a gathering at an event in Balasore. The eggs didn't hit the CM and the woman has been detained.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik witnessed an untoward incident when a woman pelted eggs at the stage while he was addressing an event in Balasore. The eggs, however, did not hit the Chief Minister. The woman has been detained.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the Chief Minister addressing a gathering at the event, surrounded by a group of men. A few moments later, eggs are seen flying towards the stage where the CM was addressing the gathering from.

The woman has been detained by the police.

More details are awaited.

