Watch: Drunk driver rams SUV into pedestrians on Bengaluru street, several injured

A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol drove his car over pedestrians at HSR Layout.

At least seven people were injured after a speeding SUV drove into a crowd on a pavement in Bengaluru. The driver of the white SUV, a Mahindra Xylo, was allegedly drunk and has been arrested. The 9-second video of the incident, captured in a CCTV camera at HSR Layout locality in Bengaluru, shows the car suddenly veering towards the pavement and hitting the two-wheelers parked near the footpath before ramming into pedestrians.

The video of the incident shows people eating at the roadside eatery and a few others walking on the pavement when a white SUV turns toward the pavement in high speed and runs over the unsuspecting lot. The incident, which occurred in front of a hotel at HSR Layout at around 2 pm on Sunday, miraculously left the pedestrians alive.

Soon after the accident, other pedestrians can be seen assisting the injured, who were later shifted to hospital. Two people out of the seven are severely injured following the impact of the collision. The other five have sustained minor injuries.

The Indian Express reports that the driver of the car, identified as Rajendra (30), was under the influence of alcohol when he lost control while he was driving. The car rammed into people crowded on the pavement in front of a hotel on HSR Layout 7th Phase 14th Cross, some eating while others waiting for their food, a traffic police officer told The Indian Express.

The police have registered an FIR against the driver under sections 185 (Drunken driving) and 279 (Rash driving) under Motor Vehicles Act.

This is the second incident of drink-driving in Bengaluru in a week. On August 13, Kannada film actor Komal was allegedly thrashed by four youths, who were apparently drunk, after his car brushed their bikes in Bengaluru. The 46-year-old actor was on the way to drop his daughter for tuition when the incident happened at Malleswaram.