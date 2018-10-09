WATCH: Dreaded gangster gives police the slip during hospital visit in Faridabad, escape captured on CCTV camera

Laxity on the part of the police came as a boon for a jailed gangster when he easily escaped from custody on Monday afternoon. According to a report in The Indian Express, gangster Vikas Dalal was taken to BK Hospital in Faridabad for a dental check-up on Monday afternoon. It was here that Vikas, a member of the Manjeet Mahal gang, managed to give a miss to the police and ran away.

According to the IE report, there are 17 cases registered against Vikas in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. The Delhi Police had arrested Vikas in June 2017 after a brief encounter. He had taken over control of the Manjeet Mahal gang in 2016 following the arrest of its leader Mahal.

Watch video: Jailed gangster escapes from police custody

Police said that two accomplices of Vikas were hiding in the crowd at the hospital when they reached there. The two opened fire inside the premises of the hospital to provide cover to Vikas to escape. Police said that they reacted to the firing but the place of crowded, thus giving an advantage to Vikas and his aides.

In the CCTV footage, police said that the accused is seen firing in air outside the hospital, disappearing behind an autorickshaw and fleeing.

Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad police, said that Vikas had complained of pain in his teeth and was taken to the hospital. He said that Vikas was transferred to Neemka jail from high-security Tihar jail on May 31 this year.

“Two of his accomplices were already present at the hospital. They fired in the air, following which police fired in defence. However, the duo managed to escape with Dalal,” Singh said.

According to police, a bullet hit one bystander outside the hospital when the accused opened fire in the air. The injured man is recovering at the hospital.

“Dalal has 17 cases accusing him of murder, attempt to murder, among other things. The Commissioner of Police, Amitabh Singh Dhillon, has appointed five teams of crime branch to probe the matter,” Singh said.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows two men running outside the hospital. While one was dressed in a black shirt and jeans with a covered face, the other was dressed in a pink shirt and jeans. Police said that the latter was Vikas Dalal.