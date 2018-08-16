Watch: Dramatic rescue! IAF personnel airlift man from flood-affected Pathanamthitta in Kerala

In the video, one can see a man tied to his waist using a rope and pulled up by personnel on the chopper.

With heavy rains and floods claiming more than 70 lives in Kerala in the last few days, rescue operations have been escalated and the Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Defence to step up the efforts to ensure the safety of people. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force (IAF), Navy and the Army are working round the clock to rescue people from affected areas. Several people have still been left stranded in after their districts have been affected by the flood.

Amid all-round efforts by several agencies and the forces to rescue people to safety, a video of the IAF airlifting a man to safety has caught the attention of the Internet. The video shows a man being rescued by the IAF using a rope and then help him climb an airborne chopper. In the video, one can see a man tied to his waist using a rope and pulled up by personnel on the chopper. Once he reached near the airborne chopper, he is assisted by a personnel who then helps the relieved man get inside.

In the meantime, as many as 12 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six from Delhi and six from Gandhinagar, are being dispatched to Thiruvananthapuram. Eighteen teams have already deployed in Kerala. On Wednesday, four teams of the federal disaster contingency force were sent to the state. Rescue teams have been deployed in areas like Ernakulam, Idukki, Alaphuza, Palakkad, Wayanad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode. The Kochi International Airport has also been shut till Saturday. The red alert has been sounded in 12 districts of the state.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to increase the deployment of Army and Navy in the state and also give special financial aid to Kerala. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Kerala is in great pain. I spoke to PM and requested him to massively increase deployment of the Army & Navy. I also said that it is critical that he gives the state special financial assistance as this is a tragedy without parallel in Kerala’s history”.

“I am deeply concerned for the people of #Kerala tonight, as the flood waters rise. Thousands are stranded. Relief camps full. Many have lost their loved ones. It’s time to step up & help. Please contribute generously to the CM’s relief fund,” he said in another Twitter.

Speaking about the situation in Kerala, state CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Very serious situation is prevailing in the state as nearly all villages are flood affected. I had a telephonic conversation with PM, HM and Defence minister, they have offered all support. More helicopters to be deployed soon.”