WATCH: Digvijaya Singh says ‘Congress loses votes whenever I speak’

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh has finally broken his silence on why he is not holding rallies and actively taking part in the party’s campaign in the state where assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 28. In a video that has surfaced online, Digvijaya is seen talking to a few party workers in Bhopal where he said that whenever he campaigns or address rallies, his party loses votes.

Singh asked party workers to work unitedly and help the Congress candidates to win. Singh then added that he is staying away from the party’s campaigns because the Congress loses whenever he speaks.

“Whoever gets the ticket, even if it is an enemy, we should make him win. I only have one work; no publicity, no speeches. Congress loses votes with my speeches, which is why I don’t attend rallies,” he said in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

Digvijaya Singh had served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for 10 years between 1993 and 2003. But interestingly, in this election season, he has distanced himself from the party’s campaigns in the state.

Watch video:

Singh is known for his outspoken nature and making controversial statements that often invite criticism for the party. According to a report by Republic, the Congress leadership has asked Singh to stay away from the party’s campaign.

Last month, when Congress president Rahul Gandhi had visited Bhopal to formally launch the party’s campaign, Digvijaya Singh was nowhere in the frame. Also, his photographs and cutouts were missing from the party banners and posters in the state.