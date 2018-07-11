Watch: Digvijay Singh faces ire of Congress workers unhappy at not being given time

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (PTI)

An argument broke out between senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and party workers in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh after they alleged that they were not given time to meet him. In the video, when the Congress leader protested that they did not seek time from him, the party workers hit back saying they had been waiting for him since 9 am in the morning.

During the argument, after hearing them, Digvijaya said, “Since Mujeeb Qurish is the member of the coordination committee, appointed by the Congress president, he had every right to be inside.”

“After reaching Dhar I have met the ex-MLA, ex-MP and zila parishad head. Since you all have come to meet me, I will meet you too,” he added, pacifying angry Congress workers.

With the state likely to go in polls later this year, Digvijay Singh and other Congress leaders are on regular visits to the state for campaigning. A senior party leader had earlier this month said that the party’s chief ministerial candidate for state Assembly polls will be announced when the time comes.

“We will choose the party’s chief ministerial face in the state through a democratic process and announce it at the right time. Our priority is to get the Congress back to power in Madhya Pradesh,” Sanjay Kapoor, AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh was quoted as saying by PTI.

It is believed that state Congress president Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia are top contenders for the post if the Congress comes to power. Singh dismissed reports of factionalism within the state Congress and said that all Congressmen would work hard to ensure the end of 15 years of BJP rule in the state.

#WATCH Argument breaks out between Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Dhar and party workers who were protesting alleging they were not being given appointment to meet Singh. #MadhyaPradesh (10.7.18) pic.twitter.com/FsrvQLJIaP — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

Referring to the BJP’s swipe that the grand old party was unable to project a CM candidate to take on Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Digvijay Singh had earlier told PTI that Chouhan himself was not the BJP’s face for chief ministership in 2003 Assembly elections. Singh has already ruled himself out from the CM’s race.