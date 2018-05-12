WATCH: ‘Desi Boys’ of Lalu Yadav, Tej Pratap dances with brother Tejashwi

Patna is all geared up to host the grand wedding of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav with Aishwarya Rai.

Patna is all geared up to host the grand wedding of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav with Aishwarya Rai. The wedding celebrations at Lalu Yadav’s residence has been going on since April 18, when the couple got engaged. On Saturday, the couple will get married. On the occasion, brother of Tej Pratap and former Bihar deputy CM, Tejashwi shared a video of him dancing with his brother.

On Twitter, RJD leader and brother of Tej Pratap Yadav wrote, “Desi boys on the floor..Brother’s wedding..We are as we are…Simple & Straight forward” He shared the video along with this status where the duo can be seen dancing.

In the video, Tejaswi Yadav can be seen wearing a brown kurta and dancing with Tej Pratap, who wore a golden kurta with a white gamcha wrapped on his head.

Desi boys on the floor..Brother’s wedding..We are as we are…Simple & Straight forward pic.twitter.com/eDov7E2Jcq — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 12, 2018

The Mehendi Sangeet ceremony of 30-year-old Tej Pratap was held on Wednesday. Tej Pratap’s sister Misa Bharti, mother Rabri Devi, brother Tejashwai Yadav were present on the occasion. While only 200 people were invited for the engagement ceremony that took place at a Patna Hotel, about 20,000 guests are expected to attend the wedding.

The wedding card, which went viral a couple of days back, entails location, timings etc of the wedding. The ceremony will take place at the official residence of RJD MLA and Aishwarya Rai’s mother Chandrika Prasad Rai. The hosts of the marriage are Tej Pratap Yadav’s parents – Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

On May 8, RJD president Lalu Prasad, who is serving a sentence in fodder scam cases, had reportedly sought a five-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son.