WATCH: Denied more wine, drunk Irish passenger creates ruckus on board Air India Mumbai-London flight

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 3:16 PM

An Irish woman allegedly lost control and started abusing the crew on a London-bound Air India flight after she was denied more wine. The passenger was reportedly travelling business class on a flight from Mumbai to London when the incident took place.

The woman passenger was denied more wine by the crew.

An Irish woman allegedly lost control and started abusing the crew on a London-bound Air India flight after she was denied more wine. The passenger was reportedly travelling business class on a flight from Mumbai to London when the incident took place. She had an argument with the crew after she was denied more wine. the woman went on an abusive spree and misbehaved with the crew. The entire incident was caught on camera and has been shared on social media.

The video has the woman shouting and using the choicest abuses at the crew. “I am a f***ing international lawyer and barrister,” the woman yells at a crew member who stays calm. She reportedly even spat at the crew before turning her rage towards a woman flight attendant.

Here is the video of the incident –

The crew figured that the woman was very drunk when she asked for more wine and refused to offer it. They even complained to the pilot before the exchange of words took place.

“You are the captain, aren’t you? You treat business class passengers like this? I work for all you f**king people… The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don’t get any money for it by the way. But you won’t give me a glass of wine, is that correct? “she screams and claps. “If I say boycott Air India, done!”

The crew, meanwhile, can be heard trying to calm her down. But, the drama continued as the woman said: “I am a human rights lawyer…an international criminal lawyer…You think I’m scared.” The other passengers stayed quiet.

The mobile video was shot by a crew member. The woman was reportedly arrested when the Air India flight landed in Heathrow.

