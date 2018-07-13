Watch| Delhi rains: Secretariat waterlogged, IMD predicts more rains in NCR

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR, visuals from Akbar road (Image: ANI)

Heavy rains lashed the National Capital Region on Friday bringing much- needed relief from the hot and humid weather. While the showers brought necessary joy after the gruelling heat, the heavy rainfall also led to water-logging inside the Delhi Secretariat which houses Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office. According to an ANI report, the incident of waterlogging occurred as water leaks in the premises following incessant rainfall.

Watch waterlogging inside Delhi Secretariat

#WATCH Waterlogging inside Delhi Secretariat as water leaks in the building following heavy rain pic.twitter.com/GlGIMbUmFV — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR following heavy overcast conditions, prompting vehicles to ply with headlights on. According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, several parts of city witnessed rains. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius while the humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am. The MeT department also predicted of more rains in the National capital region.

The IMD has also issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across several states which includes Goa, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and north interior Karnataka