Watch: Delhi covered in blanket of thick fog, 11 trains delayed

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 4:34 PM

Delhiites woke up to a blanket of thick fog on Saturday morning. A number of train schedules have also been affected due to chilly weather.

delhi fog, delhi weather, delhi pollution, delhi smog, delhi, delhi air quality, delhi vold weatherDelhi’s minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperature is likely to be around 21 degree Celsius.

Delhiites woke up to a blanket of thick fog on Saturday morning. A number of train schedules have also been affected due to chilly weather. As many as 11 Delhi-bound trains, that included Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Malda-Delhi Farakka Express, have been delayed by two to five hours because of fog.

To add to people’s woes in the national capital, air quality was in ‘very poor’ category with major pollutants PM 10 at 335 and PM 2.5 at 190, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

SAFAR in its advisory stated, “ Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue.”

Delhi’s minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperature is likely to be around 21 degree Celsius. There is a possibility of light rain and thunderstorm towards the night, the India Meteorological Department (MET) said.

The western disturbance is expected to bring heavy snow and rains in the Western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh from Sunday till the next few days.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: Delhi covered in blanket of thick fog, 11 trains delayed
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition