Watch: Delhi covered in blanket of thick fog, 11 trains delayed

Delhi’s minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperature is likely to be around 21 degree Celsius.

Delhiites woke up to a blanket of thick fog on Saturday morning. A number of train schedules have also been affected due to chilly weather. As many as 11 Delhi-bound trains, that included Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Malda-Delhi Farakka Express, have been delayed by two to five hours because of fog.

To add to people’s woes in the national capital, air quality was in ‘very poor’ category with major pollutants PM 10 at 335 and PM 2.5 at 190, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

SAFAR in its advisory stated, “ Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue.”

Delhi’s minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperature is likely to be around 21 degree Celsius. There is a possibility of light rain and thunderstorm towards the night, the India Meteorological Department (MET) said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The western disturbance is expected to bring heavy snow and rains in the Western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh from Sunday till the next few days.