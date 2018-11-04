WATCH: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari enters into scuffle with AAP supporters at Signature Bridge inauguration

“In my constituency (North East Delhi), I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony,” Tiwari said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Sunday entered into a scuffle with Aam Aadmi Party supporters at the inauguration site of Signature Bridge in the national capital. Tiwari, who represents the North East Delhi constituency in Lok Sabha, reached the site and claimed that it was him who started the re-construction work at the site.

“In my constituency (North East Delhi), I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Delhi BJP chief further said that he was invited at the event and that he had gone to welcome Kejriwal. “I was invited to the inauguration event…. I am MP from here… So what’s the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I’m here to welcome him (Arvind Kejriwal). AAP and police have misbehaved with me,” Tiwari said further.

On the other hand, AAP leader Dilip Pandey said that Manoj Tiwari and BJP leader thrashed AAP volunteers and local people. “Thousands of people have come here to celebrate without an invitation card, but the MP (Manoj Tiwari) considers himself VIP… he is doing hooliganism… BJP people thrashed AAP volunteers and local people… they are admitted to hospital,” said Pandey.

The incident took place hours before the scheduled inauguration of Rs 1,575 crore Signature Bridge by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Unique in its design, the Signature Bridge is India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed flyover connecting the Outer Ring Road to Wazirabad.

#WATCH BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari, his supporters and AAP supporters enter into a scuffle at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge in Delhi; Police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/NhvqxudDTT — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

The project was approved in 1997 after an accident on the narrow Wazirabad bridge wherein a school bus fell into the Yamuna, killing 22 children. The completion of the bridge was delayed many times due to non-availability required funds. The project, earlier estimated to incur a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, was later completed at Rs 1,575 crore.

The project was conceptualised in 2004 and got the nod from the Delhi cabinet in 2007. The first deadline was fixed ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games but it was revised to 2013 later.