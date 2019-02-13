Watch: Day after Karol Bagh tragedy, fire at Delhi’s Paschim Puri turns 250 houses into ashes

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 11:04 AM

This comes a day after a massive fire engulfed a hotel in central Delhi's congested Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday

No casualty has been reported so far. (ANI)

A slum in New Delhi’s Paschim Puri area got engulfed in a massive fire on Wednesday, leaving at least 250 houses in ashes. The fire engulfed several shanties in the blaze. The fire officials said they received a call about the fire at 1.15 am, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported so far.

A senior fire officer told The Indian Express, “We have been informed that several shanties were gutted in the fire that broke out at in Paschim Puri. Rescue operation is on and they are dousing the fire.”

Watch video: 

A security guard of a colony, near the site of the mishap, made the first call to the police. “A resident rushed to me, told me about the fire and asked me to dial 100. They couldn’t pick up their phones while fleeing it seems. Fire tenders are there, the blaze has not been doused yet,” said the guard.

This comes a day after a massive fire engulfed a hotel in central Delhi’s congested Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 17 people, including two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves.

The deceased included three Myanmar nationals and an IRS officer, Suresh Kumar (52). Two staffers of hotel Arpit Palace also died. Kumar and the hotel cook, Tara Chand, jumped off the building in a desperate bid to escape but died.

The police said that out of 17 people killed, 15 have been identified. Autopsy was conducted on five bodies which were handed over to their families. Initially, the fire officials said a child had died in the blaze but later said it was the body of an adult male victim which had charred and shrunk beyond recognition.

