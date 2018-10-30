Watch: Dantewada SP breaks down talking about death of two police personnel & DD cameraman in Naxal attack

In the attack, Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh, Assistant Constable Mangalu and DD News Cameraman Achyutanand Sahu were killed. (ANI)

Two policemen along with a Doordarshan cameraperson were killed while two others were injured in a Maoist attack on Tuesday in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

Narrating the incident to the media, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav broke down, still lauding the bravehearts who lost their lives in the line of service. “Naxals took camera of one of the media persons & dragged other two. My constable fought the Naxals else 2 more media persons could’ve been harmed,” news agency ANI reported quoting him as saying.

The police officer further said that the naxals were agitated seeing the mediapersons coming to remote villages for coverage on upcoming Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and report the underlying problems. “For past 15 days, media persons were coming to remote villages to report problems of locals, ahead of polls. Agitated by this, Naxals attacked them,” the police officer explained.

Later, Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh condemned the attack for being an ‘act of cowardice’. “Naxals never stop from executing their act of cowardice. As soon as elections approach they do something to affect it. Their goal is to spread terror. We won’t to be scared,” said Chhattisgarh CM on naxal attack in Dantewada.

“I condemn it. A friend from media had gone there & naxals didn’t hesitate to kill an innocent. State & centre will work together there, hope there’ll be peace in the time to come,” he said.

The maoists ambushed a local police squad, which was patrolling on motorcycles from Sameli camp towards Nilawaya on Tuesday morning.

A three-member team of Doordarshan was travelling for election-related news coverage at the same time and was caught in the cross-fire, according to police. In the attack, Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh, Assistant Constable Mangalu and DD News Cameraman Achyutanand Sahu were killed. Sahu had come from New Delhi for the election coverage.

Other two members of the DD team, including a journalist, were safe. Constable Vishnu Netam and Assistant Constable Rakesh Kaushal had sustained injuries in the gunfight and have been admitted to Dantewada district hospital.