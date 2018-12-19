WATCH: Cyclone Phethai brings ‘Fish Rain’ over Andhra Pradesh; all about this rare phenomenon

A ‘fish rain’ happens when strong winds of cyclonic storms sometimes carry displaced fish, frogs from the water bodies and drop them on the land. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Residents of Amalapuram were in for a surprise as Cyclone Phethai made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. What they stood witness to was what experts have defined as the rare phenomenon of a ‘fish rain’. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a ‘fish rain’ happens when strong winds of cyclonic storms sometimes carry displaced fish, frogs from the water bodies and drop them on the land.

According to TOI, a resident of Amalapuram captured the video of the “fish rain” and circulated it among his friends. The unusual incident was spotted near the municipal school in Amalapuram, where nearly 100 fish, locally called as “Gidasalu” in Telugu dropped on the land along a canal.

Whereas, the depression over north coastal Andhra moved in the north-east direction and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and Coastal Odisha by Tuesday afternoon.

The severe cyclonic storm Phethai, which kept the government and public panicky in the last couple of days, crossed the coast between Kakinada and Yanam on Monday afternoon in East Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rain in the East and the West Godavari, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and moderate rain down south coastal Andhra and incessant rain occurred at several places in Krishna, Prakasam and Guntur Districts.

Normal life was badly hit at many places in Kakinada. Several long distance and important trains were suitably regulated to minimize the inconvenience to the rail passengers. Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that as per preliminary assessment, crop in over 14,000 hectares was damaged and 300 sheep died due to cold weather. He also said that a total of 538 relief camps were set up in the affected districts and 25,000 people moved to safety.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and gave directions to the concerned Districts’ administration on relief measures. South Central Railway General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav said that elaborate arrangements have been planned to overcome the impact of the Cyclone. He said, 46 short distance passenger trains and 6 express trains were cancelled. Nine long-distance express trains have been rescheduled, 2 trains diverted and another 3 express trains partially cancelled.