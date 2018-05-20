Watch: Currency notes worth Rs 50 lakh showered on folk singer in Gujarat!

Showering of money at a devotional programme in Gujarat. (Image: ANI)

Showering of money on a folk singer or in a devotional programme is not new in India. This time a similar incident took place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat. A mobile video showing the showering of new Rs 500 currency notes on a folk singer has gone viral on social media. People also showered currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 100 on the folk singer. It is being estimated that the amount will be worth around Rs 50 lakhs. The incident took place on Saturday at Valsad district’s Kalwada village.

According to ANI, the ceremony was organised by Ashish Patel, sarpanch of Kalwada village. The event aimed at raising the money for Jalaram Manav Seva Trust, a charitable organisation, so that they could buy an ambulance for the village.

“Scores of devotees marked their presence in this event. Whatever money will be collected here, we will donate it to the trust. Till now, about Rs. 50 lakh has been collected,” Patel told ANI.

See the video

#WATCH Folk singers being showered with money, around Rs 50 lakhs, at a devotional programme in Valsad #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/54paGL0yhb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

A similar controversy regarding the same erupted in 2016 when the country was facing the effects of demonetisation. The folk singers were showered with an amount worth Rs 40 lakh in a musical event at state’s Navsari district.