Watch: Currency notes worth lakhs showered at folk singer in Gujarat

Showering of money at a devotional programme in Gujarat. (Image: ANI)

A video of money being showered at a folk singer in Prime Minister narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat is going viral on social media. While such incidents of money being showered at singers during devotional programmes are not new to India, the presence of senior BJP leader Jitu Bhai Vaghani has raised eyebrows.

The video shows people showering new currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 10 on the singer and his team. According to news agency ANI, the ceremony was organised in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Vaghani said that the event was organised with love like people usually do and the incident should be seen only with that intention, reports NDTV.

Earlier on March 19, a similar event was organised at Gujarat’s Valsad district. At the event, people had showered currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 100 on the folk singer. An amount worth around Rs 50 lakh was raised. Later, the entire amount was donated to Jalaram Manav Seva Trust, a charitable organisation, so that they could buy an ambulance for the village.

#WATCH: Folk singer being showered with money at a devotional programme in Ahmedabad, estimated to be in lakhs. #Gujarat (7.6.2018) pic.twitter.com/6ZV4aPYoYK — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

In 2016, when the country was in the grip of currency shortage following demonetisation, the folk singers were showered with an amount of worth Rs 40 lakh in a musical event at state’s Navsari district triggering a controversy.

Sections in India believe that the act of showering money on folk singers are not just for praise but act as fundraisers. The amount of money collected from the event is usually given towards charity organisations or some social work.