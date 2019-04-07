WATCH: CRPF vs Police in Madhya Pradesh over Income Tax raid

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 8:21 PM

Bhopal city SP Bhupinder Singh said: We have nothing to do with Income Tax and the ongoing raid.

CRPF vs Police in madhya pradesh, Ashwin Sharma, Income Tax raid in madhya pradesh, Kamal Nath, Income Tax, bhopalThe incident happened when state police tried to enter the premises saying some people inside the premises needed medical help. (ANI photo)

An argument broke out between CRPF and Madhya Pradesh Police officials outside the residence of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Praveen Kakkar (OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, where Income Tax raids are underway. The incident happened when state police tried to enter the premises saying some people inside the premises needed medical help. However, the CRPF personnel guarding the premises stopped them at the gate.

Bhopal city SP Bhupinder Singh said: We have nothing to do with Income Tax and the ongoing raid. It’s a residential complex, there are people inside who need medical assistance, they are calling the local SHO for help. They have (CRPF) closed the entire complex because of the raid.”

CRPF official Pradeep Kumar said, however, said that MP Police was not letting them work. “They (police) are hurling abuses at us. We are only following orders of our seniors. Seniors have asked us to not let anybody in. Proceedings are on, that’s why we are not letting anybody in.”

(More details awaited)

