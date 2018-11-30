Watch: CRPF demolishes an IED that was detected near one of the 3 dummies of Naxals

Forces had also recovered IED weighing 7 Kg from near one of the effigies. The IED was buried under the mud and connected with a power source at a distance of about 2 metres.

In a daredevil act, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has demolished an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma. News agency ANI has released the video of the incident that shows the blast of the IED, which was detected near one of the three dummies of Naxals found by the 150th battalion of CRPF in Sukma. This comes after a group of Maoists reportedly installed several effigies in the forest with an aim to deceive security personnel about these. Forces had also recovered IED weighing 7 Kg from near one of the effigies. The IED was buried under the mud and connected with a power source at a distance of about 2 metres.

“When our forces went for area domination, they found three effigies installed in the region. These effigies also had dummy weapons like AKM and SLR made of wood which looked real. Our forces first thought that Naxals are present in the area and immediately cordoned off the area. It is a new strategy adopted by Naxals to confuse the forces and to create panic among them,” CRPF’s 150th Batallion Commandant Dharmendra Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH: 150th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) demolishes an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) that was detected near one of the three dummies of Naxals found by the company in Sukma. (29.11.18) pic.twitter.com/o0Rl4S5819 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

On Monday, eight Maoists were killed and one seriously injured in Sukma in encounter with between Maoists and Security forces. Sukma is considered as a Naxal hotbed as several bloody encounters have taken place.

The polling for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections were held in two-phase manners on November 12 and November 20. Results will be out on December 11.