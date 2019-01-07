Watch| Congress never bothered about poor’s health, Modi govt provided health coverage to 50 crore people: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File)

BJP president Amit Shah while addressing a rally at Silvassa of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, took a jibe on Congress saying that the party despite being in power for so long, never bothered about the health or lifestyle of poor Indians, ANI reported.

Endorsing the Ayushman Bharat health scheme of Narendra Modi government, Shah said, “The Congress party ruled the party for 60 years, but they never did anything for the healthcare of the poor or improving their lifestyle. However, the Modi government provided healthcare scheme to 50 crore individuals from 10 crore Indian families, within four years of assuming power.”

Amit Shah further added that the Modi government provided LPG connection to six crore underprivileged families in the country.

Hitting out further at the grand old party, the BJP President said that, while Rahul Gandhi is talking about farmers now, they did nothing substantial while they were in power in the centre for 60 years. “They did not even implement the Swaminathan Committee report during their rule, despite it being on the table,” he added.

The Swaminathan report recommended Implementation of affordable health insurance programmes, a national food guarantee act, formal credit system and reduction of crop loan rate, along with irrigation and land reforms.

Shah further said in the rally that, scam in the country amounted to Rs 12 lakh crore under Congress government, and even the borders of the country were not secure.