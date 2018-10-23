WATCH: Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh says ‘vote to keep my honour, party can go to hell’

The Congress party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh was left red-faced when its Rau MLA Jitu Patwari was caught on camera requesting people to vote for him and not to think about the performance of the party. According to a video tweet shared by news agency ANI, Jitu can be seen interacting with locals in his constituency and seeking blessings for himself.

At one point, he asks an elderly man and woman to vote for him in the upcoming elections and not give any thought for the party’s fate.

“Aapko meri ijjat rakhni hai. Party gayi tel lene (You need to keep up my honour. Party can go to hell),” he said during a door-to-door campaign in Rau constituency.

#WATCH Congress MLA from Indore’s Rau,Jitu Patwari during door-to door campaigning in Indore, says, “Aapko meri izzat rakhni hai, Party gayi tel lene.” #MadhyaPradesh ( Source: Mobile footage) pic.twitter.com/ZIodfLdwEY — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018



The video, recorded using a mobile phone camera, went viral on social media. This prompted Jitu to issue a clarification saying he was interacting with people in a personal capacity.

He said that every single individual in his assembly seat, even if that person is his opponent, is a part of his own family. “I not only interacting with the public as a party representative but as an individual as well, and I will continue to do so in future,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Targeting the BJP, he said that people across the nation are saying ‘BJP go to hell’. He said that the saffron party is trying to cover the blots by resorting to such tactics.

“But the public knows everything,” he said in another tweet.

मैं भर नही, पूरे देश की जनता अब कह रही है “बीजेपी जाय तेल लेने”..।

भाजपा अपने दामन के दाग छिपाने के लिये तरह-तरह के हथकंडे अपना रही है।

—पर जनता सब जानती है। — Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) October 23, 2018



The development comes just a month ahead of the assembly polls. Polling in the state will be held on November 28. While the BJP’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seeking the fourth term in the office, the Congress is posing a tough challenging to hid bid to form the next government in the state. The Congress was ousted from the state in 2003 and since then the party has failed to change its fortune.