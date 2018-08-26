WATCH: Congress leader Umang Singhar slaps BJP officer bearer in Dhar; video goes viral

​​​
Congress leader and Ganhwani MLA Umang Singhar have sparked a controversy by slapping a Bharatiya Janata Party office bearer in Dhar. The incident reportedly took place on August 25 in Madhya Pradesh where Singhar slapped BJP officer bearer in front of Dhar MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Savitri Thakur. The incident took place at an event which was attended by both Singhar and Thakur.

The event was organised to provide compensation to locals. During the event, both the parties started claiming credit for the compensation provided by the government. It led to a heated argument between the factions. Singhar couldn’t control his anger and slapped BJP office-bearer Pradeep Gadia. The situation turned tense after this. The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle and is going viral on social media platforms as well.

Here is the video of the incident –

BJP MP Savitri Thakur had reached the spot with the compensation cheque. However, Singhar objected to it and tried to take the cheque from her. This led to an argument between them after which Singhar slapped Gadia.

The incident took place in the presence of police which later took the situation under control. Meanwhile, Gadia has registered a complaint against Singhar at the local station.

