WATCH: Congress leader Subodh Saoji announces Rs 5 lakh reward for chopping off BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s tongue for ‘kidnap girls’ remark

WATCH: Congress leader Subodh Saoji announces Rs 5 lakh reward for chopping off BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s tongue for his ‘kidnap girls’ remark

Days after a BJP MLA triggered a massive controversy when he talked about proposing girls and offered to ‘kidnap’ them for men, Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Subodh Savji has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who ‘cuts off the tongue’ of the BJP legislator. In a video tweet shared by news agency ANI, Savji said that BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s statement was quite inappropriate and that he strongly condemns his remark. Savji then went on to add that he will reward anyone with Rs 5 lakh who comes forward to slit Kadam’s tongue.

“I am announcing a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone who chops off BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s tongue. I strongly condemn him saying girls should be abducted,” he said.

Watch Video:

#WATCH: Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Subodh Savji says ‘I am announcing a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who chops off BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s tongue. I strongly condemn him saying girls should be abducted.’ (06.09.18) pic.twitter.com/Y3h8AR7Vd1 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018



Kadam is a lawmaker from Ghatkopar constituency in Mumbai. He had triggered a controversy during the dahi handi celebrations recently wherein he had issued an outrageous statement against girls. Kadam had said that he will kidnap a girl if she refuses to accept a proposal from a boy and even help him elope with her.

“You can call me. If you call me saying I have proposed a girl and need your help, I will definitely help you. I will call your parents and ask them. If they say they like that girl, I will kidnap that girl and give it you.. now take my number,” Kadam had said.

Kadam’s this remark had gone viral on internet and invited huge embarrassment for the BJP. Later he had issued an apology for his insensitive remarks against women. “Though the statement I made was quoted out of context, keeping in mind the respect I have for women, I am tendering an apology,” Kadam said in a video message on Wednesday evening.

Yesterday, social and political activist had protested against the BJP MLA’s remark and demanded that stern action be taken against Kadam. The Congress party said that if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis does not take action against Kadam, they will disrupt the upcoming Winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly. The NCP’s women win also protested against Kadam in Ghatkopar, calling him ‘Ravan’.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena pramukh Uddhav Thackeray has called for boycotting Kadam and urged all the political parties including the BJP not to give ticket to Kadam for any elections.