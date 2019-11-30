Watch: Congress candidate brandishes gun at polling station in Palamu during 1st phase of Jharkhand elections

Congress candidate KN Tripathi allegedly brandished a pistol (Screengrab)

Jharkhand election 2019, Phase 1 voting: Amid polling for the first phase in Jharkhand, Congress candidate from Daltonganj KN Tripathi was seen brandishing a revolver during a clash between the BJP and the Congress supporters at Koshiyara polling booth in Chainpur block of Daltonganj assembly constituency in Palamu district in Jharkhand.

According to reports, a scuffle broke out between the supporters of BJP MLA Alok Chourasia and KN Tripathi after former’s supporters stopped Tripathi from going to the polling booths in the area. Party workers also broke the window panes of a police vehicle. The incident triggered panic among the voters following which security personnel intervened to control the situation.

#WATCH Jharkhand: Congress candidate KN Tripathi brandishes a gun during clash between supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia & Tripathi’s supporters. Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate’s supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu. pic.twitter.com/Ziu8eCq42z — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

The Congress candidate has accused Chourasia and his supporters of booth capturing. On the other hand, the BJP candidate maintained that since Tripathi and his security guards were intimidating the voters by showing pistols openly, irking the public at the polling booth in Kosiyara village of Palamu. Tripathi has demanded repolling in several booths of Chainpur.

The Election Commission has reportedly taken cognisance of the incident and sought a report in this regard from the district administration.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said a minor clash broke out between two groups near a polling station at Kosiyara in Daltonganj assembly constituency, adding the situation was quickly brought under control.

In Daltonganj where clashes ensued between workers of BJP and Congress saw a voter turnout of 27.90 per cent in the first four hours of polling.

In a separate incident of violence, Naxalites exploded a bomb near a culvert in the forests of Gumla district. However, there was no casualty or damage. “The explosion occurred near the culvert in the forests between Banalat and Biranpur villages under Bishunpur assembly constituency of the district,” Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said.

An average voter turnout of 48.83 per cent was reported till 1 pm on 13 seats of Jharkhand in the first phase of the Assembly elections. Voting will conclude at 3 pm.

The fate of 189 candidates, including 15 women nominees, will be decided in the first phase of the polling in Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.