Watch: Child survives fall from second floor, lands on moving rickshaw

Published: October 20, 2019 5:05:39 PM

A child in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh got saved with the stroke of good luck after he slipped and fell down from the second floor of a building and made a safe landing on a rickshaw that was passing by on the road.

The horrifying incident got captured in a CCTV camera installed near the entrance of the building, which looks like the child's house

The horrifying incident got captured in a CCTV camera installed near the entrance of the building, which looks like the child’s house. The footage shows the child landing on the passenger seat of a manual rickshaw while it was moving at a slow pace. Seeing the child fall on the rickshaw, the rickshaw puller and local residents immediately rushed to the scene and took the child inside the building premises.

Narrating the incident, the child’s father, Ashish Jain told news agency ANI that his son was playing on the second floor of the building with other family members when he lost his balance and fell from the railing. The child was examined at a hospital and is safe, Jain claimed.

Watch the video here:

The child’s ‘miraculous’ landing on the rickshaw evoked interesting reactions from the netizens:

A Twitter user with handle “Ketul1Indian” commented, “Yeh ladka Bahubali ka beta hai, isko kuch nahi hoga, Jai Maheshmati.” Another user commented, “Rickshaw wala – Not too early, not too late. Just at the right moment.”

