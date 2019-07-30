Watch: Cattle swept away in flash floods in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

In the video footage, the cattle are carried away by a strong current. (ANI Image)

A herd of cattle was swept away during a flash flood in a river of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra. According to a video shared by news agency ANI, the footage shows cattle being swept away while crossing the river which was overflowing following an overnight downpour.

The video shows at least 50 cattle were crossing the river when a strong current swept them away. The video has now gone viral on the internet.

According to several media reports, there were at least 10 cattle who were swept away and five of them were rescued by the locals. The video was shot by villagers using their mobile phone camera.

Maharashtra is receiving heavy downpour since last few days. Chandrapur is among the other districts where heavy rainfall and flooding have been playing havoc. A temporary bridge built on Ashti-Ballarpur stretch of the highway in Chandrapura was washed away on Monday due to incessant rainfall. As a result, several vehicles plying on the highway have been stranded.

According to a PTI report, the strong south-west monsoon rains since July 25 has increased water stock in Maharashtra’s dams by 8%. However, it is still 20% low when compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places across the state. The cities including Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar have witnessed rainfall in excess of the normal average between June 1 and July 24 this year.