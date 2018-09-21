WATCH: Can make cows, monkeys speak in Sanskrit and Tamil, claims controversial godman Swami Nithyanand

Controversial godman Swami Nithyanand has claimed that he has developed and tested a software that can make a cow, monkey and other animals speak like humans. In a video that is being circulated widely on the internet, Nithyanand can be heard saying that he has recently successfully tested the software. The self-styled godman said that using this technology, he can develop internal organs inside the animals that are required to communicate. He said that within a year’s time he will demonstrate the same to the world.

Nithyanand, whose name was mired in a sex scandal after a controversial video of him with a female disciple had gone viral on the internet a few years ago, told his followers that once these internal organs are developed, animals can speak in Sanskrit and Tamil languages.

“I will demonstrate, monkeys and other few animals which do not have many of the internal organs we all have, by initiating them into superconscious breakthrough, they will grow these organs and I will establish it, prove it through scientific, medical test and research,” he said.

“I am declaring this after testing this software yesterday. Yesterday, actually, I casually tested this software. It was perfectly working. That is the reason I am claiming now. Let this be on the record. Within a year, I will establish this,” he added.

Watch video:

“I will develop a proper, phonetic, linguistic-capable vocal cord for monkeys, for lions and tigers. We are going to have bulls and cows which will talk to you very clearly in Sanskrit and Tamil,” he opined.