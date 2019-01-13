Watch: BSF jawans celebrate Lohri in Jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrated the Punjabi folk festival of Lohri in Jammu’s RS Pura on Saturday. Locals too joined the jawans for the celebrations. Dance and music reverberated in the vicinity as everyone enjoyed the festivities.

Lohri, primarily celebrated in the Punjab region by Sikhs and Hindus, marks the end of the winter season. Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebration, and a Puja Parikrama around the bonfire is performed followed by the distribution of Prasad. The festival is also known as Makar Sankranti in other states.