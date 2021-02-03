WATCH: BMC Joint Commissioner accidentally drinks hand sanitiser during Budget presentation

BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar. (ANI)

BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar today accidentally drank from a bottle of hand sanitiser during the presentation of Budget in Mumbai. A bottle of hand sanitizer was kept near the water bottle. Pawar mistook it for the latter and drank from it before he could be stopped by an attendant standing behind him.

Speaking to ANI, the Joint Commissioner said that he thought he should drink water before starting his speech so he lifted the bottle and drank. “Bottles of water and sanitiser kept there were similar. So it happened. As soon as I drank it, I realised the mistake and didn’t gulp it all the way down,” Pawar said.

This happened just a day after it was reported that 12 children were administered hand sanitiser drops instead of oral polio vaccine drops in a village in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. The affected children were admitted to a government hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable. The incident occurred on Sunday at Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years was underway, PTI reported.

Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal said 12 children below 5 years of age were given two drops of sanitiser in place of polio drops. Subsequently, one of the children complained of vomiting and uneasiness. All the children who were given sanitiser drops were administered polio drops and admitted to the Government Medical College in Yavatmal, Panchal was quoted as saying by PTI.