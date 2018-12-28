Watch: BJP workers heckle Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at government event by coughing action, Gadkari intervenes

By: | Published: December 28, 2018 8:45 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was heckled by BJP workers on Thursday at a government event which was also attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia at Vigyan Bhawan (Image: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was heckled by BJP workers on Thursday at a government event which was also attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. According to a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Kejriwal was interrupted by imitating coughing action by BJP workers as he started speaking. This prompted Gadkari to make an intervention, urging the supporters to allow Kejriwal to speak.

The incident happened during a programme organised at Vigyan Bhawan jointly by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Delhi Jal Board to launch projects to clean the river Yamuna.

The 28-second video posted by ANI shows Delhi CM asking people in attendance to maintain silence as a few started mocking him by coughing. But after a few seconds, when the heckling became louder, Nitin Gadkari took the mic at his chair to ask attendees to maintain decorum as it was a government programme.

“Please keep quite. This is an official event,” Gadkari can be heard as saying in the video.

The programme was also attended by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, MoS for Water Resources Satyapal Singh and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Besides, all Delhi MPs were also present on the occasion.

The Delhi Chief Minister has been frequently ridiculed in social media for his chronic coughing during the winters. After becoming the Chief Minister, Kejriwal had undergone surgery at Bengaluru’s Narayana Health City hospital in 2016. Before this, Kejriwal had also undergone naturotherapy treatment twice at Jindal Institute for a cough and sugar level.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market's Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

