Watch: BJP, SP workers clash in UP after declaration of Noorpur by-election 2018 results

Celebrations outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow on Thursday. (Image: ANI)

The results to Uttar Pradesh’s Noorpur constituency were followed by clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Samajwadi Party (SP) supporters when the latter organised a victory procession for party candidate Naim-Ul-Hasan who beat his nearest rival and BJP candidate Avani Singh by a margin of 5,662 votes. The bypoll was held on May 28.

As per footage of the clashes that was aired by news channels, a section of people are seen pelting stones on the procession while one of them even opens fire. The incident is said to have been reported from Khaspura. Several vehicles were damaged in the incident. According to media reports, the miscreants were the workers of BJP leader Avani Singh. However, neither police nor the party has confirmed it.

Taking a dig at the saffron party for losing Kairana and Noorpur seats, Samajwadi party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that it was a defeat of BJP’s divisive politics.

कैराना और नूरपुर की जनता, कार्यकर्ताओं, उम्मीदवारों व सभी एकजुट दलों को जीत की हार्दिक बधाई! कैराना में सत्ताधारियों की हार उनकी अपनी ही प्रयोगशाला में, देश को बाँटने वाली उनकी राजनीति की हार है. ये एकता-अमन में विश्वास करने वाली जनता की जीत व अहंकारी सत्ता के अंत की शुरूआत है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 31, 2018

Hasan, supported by other opposition parties, polled 94,875 votes while Avani Singh polled 89, 213 votes. The by-election was necessitated following the death of Avani Singh’s husband BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan. Chauhan had died in a road accident in Sitapur earlier this year while he was on his way to attend the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018 in Lucknow.

Reports say Singh, 45, died when his car collided with a truck in Sitapur. The MLA’s gunners, who were accompanying him, identified as Brijesh Mishra, 28, and Deepak Kumar, 30, and driver of the truck also died in the accident