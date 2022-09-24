Watch: BJP MP allegedly cleans unhygienic girls’ toilet with bare hands

BJP MP Janardhan Mishra caught everyone’s attention when he shared a video of him allegedly cleaning a dirty girls’ toilet with his hands while he was visiting a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Mishra wrote, “Under the Seva Pakhwada being run by the party, Yuva Morcha cleaned the toilets of the school after the tree plantation program in the Girls School Khatkhari.”

The BJP MP was visiting several schools as a part of BJP yuva morcha’s ‘Seva Pakhwada’ campaign when he came across a dirty toilet in the girls’ school. Taking it upon himself to clean the toilet, Mishra promptly sprang into action.

After allegedly cleaning the dirty toilet with his bare hands, Mishra claimed that “it was not a big deal.” “I was visiting the school and found the toilet to be dirty. So, I cleaned it. This is not a big deal,” Mishra told news agency ANI.

The BJP youth wing has launched a cleanliness drive from September 17, which is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campaign will end on October 2, which happens to be Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. As a part of this drive, Mishra had gone to the girls’ school for a tree-plantation program. After allegedly cleaning up unhygienic toilets, Mishra said that this was not his first time. Laying emphasis on cleanliness, Mishra said that both PM Modi and Mahatma Gandhi have said that to maintain hygiene is one’s duty.