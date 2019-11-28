Watch: BJP minister caught napping as FM Nirmala Sitharaman took up spirited defence of economy

By: |
Updated: November 28, 2019 1:49:21 PM

Soon after the video of the minister dozing off began making rounds on social media, many netizens started trolling him with a barrage of memes and jokes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks as her colleague sleep during discussion in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (Source: RSTV)

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman undertook a spirited defence in the Parliament of her handling of the economy and contended there is no recession, a fellow MP who also serves as a minister in the Modi government appeared least interested and was even caught napping.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sitharaman can be seen presenting figures about the revival of some sectors of the economy. However, her colleague and union minister for skill development, Mahendra Nath Pandey can be seen sleeping till someone comes from the back and wakes him up. Pandey looks to Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur who was sitting adjacent to him on the same bench. Pandey was seated just behind Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha and his nap was caught on the live feed.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video of the minister dozing off began making rounds on social media, many netizens started trolling him with a barrage of memes and jokes.

Replying to a short-duration discussion on the state of the economy in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman compared macroeconomic indicators with past Congress rules and said the growth may have slowed down but the economy will never slip into recession.

She asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was taking personal interest so that the economy can be on a higher trajectory. She said that as many as 32 steps have been announced after budget 2019 to revive growth and are bearing fruits.

