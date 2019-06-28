Watch: BJP leaders recite Hanuman Chalisa on streets to counter Friday namaz in West Bengal

BJP leaders in West Bengal said that they are reciting Hanuman Chalisa to protest against the blocking of roads by Muslims to offer namaz.

A month after the results to the general elections results were declared, West Bengal continues to be a battleground for the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Tuesday night, traffic on Howrah roads came to a standstill after workers of the BJP’s youth wing sat down on the roads to recite Hanuman Chalisa. BJP leaders said that they are reciting Hanuman Chalisa to protest against the blocking of roads by Muslims to offer namaz.

BJP leaders say that Muslims blocking roads to offer namaz has become a trend in West Bengal, especially on Friday and during festivals. BJP’s youth wing leader OP Singh said that under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, Muslims have no fear of law. Alleging that Muslims in the state enjoy her full support, he said that people face hardship for hours when roads are blocked for namaz, and even ambulances and school buses are not allowed to move.

“In Mamata Banerjee’s rule, we have seen Grand Trunk Road and other main roads get blocked on Fridays for namaz. Patients die as ambulances get stuck, children are unable to reach schools and people their offices, on time,” Singh said.

He said that BJP leaders will recite Hanuman Chalisa by blocking the movement of vehicles on all main roads every Tuesday. “As long as it continues, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays on all main roads near Hanuman temples,” he said.

The move is another attempt by the BJP to brand Mamata Banerjee’s politics as anti-Hindu and one of Muslim appeasement. In the general elections, the BJP made deep inroads in the state, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The Trinamool Congress was restricted to 22 seats, 12 less than its 2014 tally. This was the BJP’s best performance ever in the state in the general elections. Data shows a definite shift in the TMC’s vote bank, with Hindus including the backward classes overwhelmingly voting in favour of the BJP. TMC has, however, managed to retain its Muslim votes.