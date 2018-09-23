Watch: BJP leaders fight on stage at Vasundhara Raje rally

The ruling party is facing several challenges before the elections. (PTI)

With Assembly elections fast approaching in Rajasthan, rallies and public meetings are day-to-day affairs for politicians in the state. However, there are certain instances where parties have to go through major embarrassment and one such incident happened in Alwar when none other than Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was present on stage when two BJP leaders started fighting.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows that the two BJP leaders, Rohitash Sharma and Devi Singh Shekhawat, were engaged in fighting on the stage where Raje was delivering her speech. The fight was only stopped after security personnel pulled Devi Singh Shekhawat out of the stage.

Reportedly, the scuffle began after an argument broke out between the two leaders while CM Raje was delivering her speech. Both the leaders blamed watch other for the incident, which caused embarrassment to the party before the elections.

The ruling party is facing several challenges before the elections. The Raje-led Gaurav Yatra to showcase the work done by her government has come under severe criticism by the opposition parties. The opposition has alleged that the government is using public fund to sponsor the Yatra.

Moreover, on one hand, Vasundhara Raje is saying that she left no stone unturned in serving the people of the state and sought from them another term, on the other hand, the Congress party is attacking the BJP over cow vigilantism, Rafale, Dalit issues etc.

Recently, former CM Ashok Gehlot said that the popularity of BJP’s popularity has declined. Attacking Raje and PM Modi, Gehlot had said, “they (BJP) have understood that seeking votes in the name of Vasundhara Raje will only lead to defeat. Therefore they are seeking votes in the name of Modi. But that time has passed, the (popularity) graph (of the Modi government) has rapidly come down.”