Watch: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi confronts Pakistani protesters raising anti-India, anti-Modi slogans in Seoul

Shazia ilmi confronts Pakistani protesters in Seoul.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi confronted a group of Pakistani protesters who were raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, on Friday. According to a video shared by news agency ANI, a few protesters were carrying Pakistan’s flags and were raising slogans outside the Indian Embassy against New Delhi’s August 5 decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

In the video, a group of people can be seen using abusive language for India and PM Modi. They also raised slogans for ‘azaadi.’ Ilmi who was accompanied by two other Indians tried to confront the protestors. She then started raising slogans of “Inquilaab zindabad” and “India zindabad.”

Later, local police intervened and escorted the India leaders away from the location as the Pakistani protesters grew aggressive.

The incident took place on August 16, a day after India celebrated its 73 Independence Day. Ilmi took to Twitter to say it was a “3 versus 300” in Seoul.

“3 vs 300. On August 16, three Indians challenged 300 Pakistanis in Korea’s capital Seoul. An aggressive Pakistani crowd, holding the black flag and shameful posters are protesting against the abrogation of Article 370. India Zindabad,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Later, she told ANI that it was her duty to tell the protesters not to abuse “our country and Prime Minister”.

“We just felt it was our duty to tell them to not abuse our country or our Prime Minister. You have a problem with the abrogation of Article 370, which totally is an internal matter, and it has nothing to do with you all,” she said.

The Modi government on August 5 scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories. This prompted a sharp protest from neighbour Pakistan which took the matter to the United Nations. Its all-weather ally China asked for “closed consultations” in the UN to discuss the matter. However, the United Nations snubbed Pakistan as no country agreed to the China-Pakistan effort to force a formal meeting. Indian diplomats pointed out that barring China, not one among the 14 other UNSC members including the US, Russia, France and UK came out to speak on the matter.