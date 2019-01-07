Watch| BJP is committed to issue of Ram temple and Triple Talaq, says Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya

By: | Updated: January 7, 2019 12:30 AM

Earlier Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party MP from Jamui constituency of Bihar, had said that BJP's prospect of coming to power after 2019 elections might be affected by issues like Triple Talaq and Ram temple.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that BJP wants to solve the Ram Mandir issue and is currently looking into the legal procedures of it, while commenting on Chirag Paswan’s statement that “Ram Mandir should not be an issue for BJP in the upcoming elections, on contrary development should be an agenda for them,” ANI reported.

Keshav Prasad Maurya said while speaking to the agency, “BJP is committed to the issue, and looking forward to solving the legal procedures associated with it” And “Triple talaq is an initiative taken up by the government to deliver judgement to the Muslim women in the country,” he further added.

According to Paswan, “Ram Mandir should not be an issue for BJP in the upcoming elections, on contrary development should be an agenda for them, which is conspicuous from the last three Vidhan Sabha elections”.

After the assumptions of SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh surfaced KP Maurya also said that it will not affect the prospect of BJP in UP, ANI reported.

The UP Deputy CM further added, “Be it ‘Gathbandhan’ or ‘Mahagath bandhan’, the Bharatiya Janata Party would not be affected by it. India is witnessing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, and the people also want to see him as the PM of the country after the 2019 election,” KP Maurya told ANI. He further added that with BJP wins the election, the country will move ahead, but if anyhow Congress wins it – then the country will lag behind.

