Watch: Bihar shocker! District Magistrate sings Sholay song in public, Superintendent of Police opens fire

Bihar’s Katihar Superintendent of Police Siddharth Mohan Jain has come under the scanner for celebratory firing during his and the district magistrate’s farewell ceremony at the Railway Golf Grounds.

Jain, who was seen singing with the district magistrate on a song from the movie Sholay, fired 10 rounds of bullets in the sky, triggering panic among people gathered at the Railway Grounds.

The Katihar SP was getting transferred to Delhi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and he was accompanied by district magistrate Mithilesh Mishra, who was also getting transferred.

The duo were celebrating their farewell organised in their honour. The ceremony was attended by many senior officers of the district.

Video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

According to ANI, the incident took place while both outgoing officials were in a jubilant mood and happily enjoying their farewell. The DM was singing a song from 1975 hit Sholay film – ‘Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’.

The SP suddenly pulled out his revolver and started firirng in the sky. This sudden firing created panic at the venue. The SP kept on firing till magazine of his pistol was completely empty.

On social media, people have started questioning the behaviour of the officer. When the district magistrate was asked about the incident, he did not give any reaction.