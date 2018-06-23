Watch: Bihar shamed! Students caught on camera cheating from books during graduation exam

FILE PHOTO The photograph of men scaling the exam centre wall, which went viral, forcing the Bihar government to act tough against cheating. (Source: Express Photo by Prashant Ravi)

Three years ago, a picture showing youths climbing a building of an examination centre in Hajipur to help the candidates in cheating during a board examination had sullied the image the Bihar. At that time, the state government had ordered a probe and taken measures to ensure cheating-free exams. But it appears, nothing has changed much in the state even after the three years and all claims that examinations are now conducted in a transparent manner are hollow.

A shocking video has emerged showing students at a Muzaffarpur college resorting to wrong means to write their papers. The video shows students having complete access to books, examination guides, mobile phones, calculators and etc to write their answers. They are even seen copying answers from other students answer sheets.

According to a report by India TV, the students were taking part 2 Psychology exam of BA Degree on Friday at Langat Singh College in Muzaffarpur. The video shows classroom was densely filled with students talking to each other and cheating from books and mobile phones.

When a student noticed someone recording video of him. he asked the cameraman not to focus on him and shift to another side.

Ironically, when the matter was raised with state Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, he refused to admit it. He said that Bihar has moved ahead and those days are long gone.

“I don’t accept it. Bihar has moved ahead… strict measures are in place to ensure cheating-free exams. There is no scope of cheating today. Exams are being conducted in a free and fair manner. Bihar doesn’t want to return to those old days,” he said.