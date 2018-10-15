WATCH: Bihar Police officials caught napping, using mobile phones at crucial meet

The Bihar Police was today left red-faced when a few officials were caught napping at a crucial meeting called in Patna to review the law and order situation in view of the Durga Puja celebrations.

According to a video tweeted by news agency ANI, the meeting was convened at Bapu Sabhagar in the state capital today for a briefing on the law and order situation ahead of Durga Puja. It was there, a few cops were caught on camera sleeping and a few more were caught using their phones during the meeting.

At the meeting, certain guidelines were given to the officials to follow for the next few days to ensure peace and tranquility in the city. Also, traffic police were asked to make sure officials are on the ground to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Durga Puja is celebrated in a grand manner in Patna. Keeping the sensitivity of the situation in mind, the Patna district administration has beefed up security in the city. DM Kumar Ravi informed that the district has been divided into six zones and 1,000 magistrates have been assigned the duty to ensure peace. SSP Manu Maharaj said that nearly 5,000 additions cops will be deployed across the city during the last three days of Durga Puja.

The deterioration in law and order situation in the state has been a matter of concern for the government in recent time. The Nitish Kumar government has been on the radar of the opposition parties for the last few months especially after the sensational Muzaffarpur shelter home cases involving minor girls.