WATCH: Bihar job aspirant holding national flag dragged, beaten up by IAS officer

In a shocking incident in Patna, a video of an IAS officer beating a man protesting against the delay in recruitment in teaching jobs has gone viral on social media. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, taking note of the incident involving Patna’s Additional District Magistrate KK Singh beating up a student-cum-candidate, promised that strict action will be taken against him if he is found guilty.

“Lathi charge was done to control students taking out a protest march in Patna wherein the ADM was thrashing a STET candidate. An inquiry committee has been formed and strict action will be taken against him if found guilty,” said Yadav, according to news agency ANI.

The District Magistrate (DM) has formed an inquiry panel, which will be headed by the Patna Central SP and DDC, in order to probe the alleged incident caught on camera.

Reiterating his Independence Day promise of providing 10 lakh jobs to Bihar youth, Yadav said, “Students are requested to be patient. We are working on solving their issues. We have been fighting for jobs. We have announced on August 15 that 10 lakh jobs will be given.”

In the video that has gone viral, a protester is seen being beaten up mercilessly by the bureaucrat while he was lying on the ground holding the ‘Tiranga’. The video then shows Singh dragging the student before a cops arrives and snatches the national flag away.

The police resorted to lathi-charge at the Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna in a bid to disperse hundreds of candidates protesting against the delay in primary teachers’ job recruitments. The protesters included several CTET and BTET pass candidates were all present.

The enraged candidates said that they have been waiting for the recruitment process to start since 2019, but according to them, all they got from the government for the last three years were assurances.

Slamming the inhuman treatment meted out to job aspirants and candidates, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya, tweeted, “Nitish Kumar’s police, who talked about giving 20 lakh jobs, beat the teacher candidate who was protesting in Patna in an inhuman way. The Bihar government and its officials not only bled the teacher’s face but also insulted the tricolour. This is the real face of JD(U)-RJD government.”