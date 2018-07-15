Watch: ‘Bigg Boss’ Kamal Haasan ‘jabs’ Tamil Nadu police

“Police is public’s friend and a threat to the thieves, but here policemen are being helped by thieves and feared by public,” he said in the promo.

Known for his witty comments, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan surprised many when he apparently took a jibe at Tamil Nadu police from the stage of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Haasan, who is the chief of political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), is also hosting the Tamil version of the reality show, which is hosted by Salman Khan in Hindu. Haasan can be seen taking an apparent dig at the Tamil Nadu police department in the latest promo of the television show. “Police is public’s friend and a threat to the thieves, but here policemen are being helped by thieves and feared by public,” he said in the promo but with a rider: “I am talking about Big Boss”.

The Tamil Nadu police are currently under fire over its alleged mishandling of Jallikattu and Tuticorin protests. The police had allegedly failed to stop Jallikattu protests even after Supreme Court orders last year. On the other hand, during recently held Tuticorin protests, 11 people had died allegedly due to police firing.

Bigg Boss promo out; Kamal Haasan takes on Tamil Nadu cops #ITVideo

More videos: https://t.co/Nounxo6IKQ pic.twitter.com/NISeQj3jGT — India Today (@IndiaToday) July 15, 2018

At the time of protests, Kamal Haasan had visited Tuticorin to support the protestors. Haasan, while meeting protestors, said, “The lives of people are more important than the money from copper.” The actor also said he had not come to Tuticorin for publicity. “My name is Kamal Haasan… For me being humane is more important than being an actor. I am a Tamilian first,” Haasan had said, adding, “I have not come here as a politician. I have not come here for publicity. I have had enough publicity already.”