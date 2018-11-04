WATCH: Baba Ramdev says those with more than 2 kids should not be given voting right

November 4, 2018

India is the second most populous country in the world after China. As of 2017, the total population of India is more than 1.33 crore whereas China is home to over 1.38 crore people.

Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday said that there should be a special provision to honour unmarried people like him in the country. Speaking at an event, Ramdev said that those who produce more than two kids, should not be allowed to participate in elections.

“Is desh mein jo hamari tarah se vivah na kare unka vishesh samman hona chahiye, aur vivah kare, to 2 se jyada santaan paida kare to uski voting right nahi honi chahiye (In this country, those who don’t marry like me should be given a special honour. And if marries and they produce more than two kids, they should be stripped of the voting right),” he said.

Ramdev, 52, is the founder of Haridwar-based consumer goods company Patanjali. While addressing the Goa Fest 2018, he had said that one of the reasons for his successful and happy life is bachelorhood. He, however, conceded that it is not easy to be a family man.

“It’s tough. Marriage is not an easy thing, many are yet to get married, and several are done with it. And if you have a child, then you will have to bear with them for the entire life,” he said.

“You don’t require wife and kids to become happy. I am always smiling,” the yoga guru had added.

