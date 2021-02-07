Avalanche triggers massive flood in Dhauliganga, casualties feared

Flood in Dhauliganga

Avalanche triggers flood in Chamoli: Avalanche triggered by the breaking of the glacier caused massive flood in Dhauliganga on Sunday.

In a tweet, the Rudraprayag SP said that the level of water was likely to increase in the Alaknanda river due to the avalanche. The local police have urged the people to move to safer areas.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Following the avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district, water level in Dhauliganga rose suddenly.

The ITBP said that a massive flood was seen near Reni village, where some water body flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses.

Hundreds of ITBP personnel have been rushed for rescue operation.

The Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have left for the spot.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. He urged people not to pay attention to any kind of rumours. “Government is taking all necessary steps,” he said.

The Chamoli police informed that Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. The police advised the people living on the bank of Alaknanda river to move to safe places at the earliest.