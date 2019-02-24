Watch: At Kumbh Mela, Modi takes holy dip, surprises everyone by washing sanitation worker’s feet

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 8:37 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also performed the Ganga aarti and washed the feet of sanitation workers.

Kumbh Mela, Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Sangam, Modi Sangam, sanitation workers, india newsPrime Minister Narendra Modi at Kumbh. (video grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday took a holy dip at the Sangam here and interacted with sanitation workers, who have ensured cleanliness during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, describing them as “real karm yogis” whose contributions are being lauded all over. Modi also performed the Ganga aarti and washed the feet of sanitation workers. He presented them ‘angvastram’ and said he would carry the memory of washing the feet of safai karamcharis life-long. In a tweet, he said he prayed for the well-being of 130 crore Indians at the Sangam.

“No one can know the labour they (safai karamcharis) have put in the Kumbh. Cleanliness has been the trademark of this Kumbh,” Modi said at a gathering at the Kumbh Mela, adding they are the “real karm yogis”. “It is my wish that your blessings remain with me and I continue to work for you.” He said no stone was left unturned to make this “Divya Kumbh” a “Bhavya (grand) Kumbh”.

Watch| PM Narrendra Modi takes holy dip at the Sangam

“The Swachh Kumbh is happening at a time when the nation is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who had 100 years ago expressed the desire for a clean Kumbh when he visited the Kumbh in Haridwar. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is moving ahead, and by October 2, India will become open defecation-free,” he said. Starting and ending his speech paying gratitude to the holy rivers in Prayagraj, a place of reverence, especially for Hindus, Modi also praised the “naaviks’ (boatmen), calling them the “sevak” of Lord Ram.

Watch| PM Modi honour remarkable Safai Karamcharis

The prime minister described himself as their, the boatmen’s, pradhan sevak (principal servant). “Boatmen play an important role during Kumbh. There is a strong relationship between Prayagraj and boatmen. They are the dedicated soldiers of Maa Ganga. Without them, the Ramayana of Lord Ram is incomplete,” Modi said.

“Lord Ram, by whose benevolence everyone’s boat sails through, his boat was ferried by our naavik friends. I share a deep relationship with you… You call yourself ‘Gangaputra’, I have come on the call of Maa Ganga and serving you,” the prime minister said amid an applause from the audience. He said the infrastructure created for this year’s Kumbh is permanent, unlike previous years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: At Kumbh Mela, Modi takes holy dip, surprises everyone by washing sanitation worker’s feet
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition